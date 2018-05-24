$2,500 reward offered in search of man accused of shooting at US Marshals in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The search continues for a Orangeburg County man facing charges in connection to shots fired at US Marshals and other law enforcement officers last week.

18-year-old Derian James is wanted for allegedly shooting at Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies and US Marshals while attempting to serve a warrant on another individual.

No officers were injured.

The exchange of gunfire took place around 6 a.m. on May 17 at a residence on Coleman Street.

Om Wednesday, US Marshal Tom Griffith announced during a news conference that a $2,500 reward is being offered for the capture of James.

If anyone has any information leading to the apprehension of James, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit a tip via P3 TIPS smart phone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.