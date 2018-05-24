City of Columbia Pools to Open Memorial Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready to make a splash?

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on opening day, Saturday May 26. The City of Columbia has announced the Maxcy Gregg Pool located at 1655 Park Circle and Greenview Park Pool will be open fromon opening day, Saturday May 26.

The pools will also be open from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 27 .

Both pools will be open for recreational swimming on Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The recreational swim season will remain open until Labor Day, say officials.

Splash pads/spray pools operate at different times than the pools but will be available for use starting Saturday, May 26.

For more information , visit the City of Columbia Recreation website.