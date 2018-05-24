Forest Acres Farmers Market Springs

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The community came out for fresh produce and to see what’s blooming in the city.

The Spring Season’s Farmers in the Forest Acres Community Market bloomed Wednesday evening.

Shoppers bought locally grown fruit, looked at flower stands, and even met with the farmers who grow it.

If you didn’t get a chance to get out there to check it out for yourself, don’t worry. You still have plenty of time.

The market runs every Wednesday afternoon throughout the Spring.