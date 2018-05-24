Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to face criminal charges

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein will turn himself into New York City police Friday to face criminal charges brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, sources familiar with the case told ABC News.

Weinstein has been under criminal investigation in connection with the allegations of two women, Lucia Evans and actress Paz de la Huerta.

It’s not clear what charges Weinstein will face but Evans told The New Yorker Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004 while de la Huerta told Vanity Fair he raped her in 2010.

Both accusations are within the statute of limitations in New York given the nature of the alleged crimes.

Weinstein’s case was recently presented to a grand jury by prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which declined to comment. Weinstein’s defense attorney Benjamin Brafman also declined to comment, as did the NYPD.