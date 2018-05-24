Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to face criminal charges

ABC News,

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein will turn himself into New York City police Friday to face criminal charges brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, sources familiar with the case told ABC News.

Weinstein has been under criminal investigation in connection with the allegations of two women, Lucia Evans and actress Paz de la Huerta.

It’s not clear what charges Weinstein will face but Evans told The New Yorker Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004 while de la Huerta told Vanity Fair he raped her in 2010.

PHOTO: Harvey Weinstein during a photocall as he arrives to attend the De Grisogono Party on the sidelines of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2017. Yann Coatsaliou/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
Harvey Weinstein during a photocall as he arrives to attend the De Grisogono Party on the sidelines of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2017.more +

Both accusations are within the statute of limitations in New York given the nature of the alleged crimes.

Weinstein’s case was recently presented to a grand jury by prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which declined to comment. Weinstein’s defense attorney Benjamin Brafman also declined to comment, as did the NYPD.

Share

Related

Trump cancels summit with North Korean leader Kim ...
Health Minute: Healthy Vision Month
NTSB suggests all new school buses have seat belts
NFL mandates that players on the field stand for n...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android