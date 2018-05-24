Lexington County to host “Build Your Own Rain Barrel” Workshop

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Looking to capture and use rain water? The Lexington Countywide Stormwater Consortium will host a “Build Your Own Rain Barrel” Workshop.

It will take place Friday, May 25, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m at Emergency Medical Services located at 407 Ball Park Road .

The rain barrels will be constructed at the Public Works garages located at 440 Ball Park Road.

According to officials, Representatives from the Lexington Countywide Stormwater Consortium will present information on stormwater runoff, rainwater harvesting and how to make the rain barrel before helping each attendee to build one to take home.

Rainwater harvesting is simply the capture of rainwater on your property for reuse. Rain barrels typically collect runoff from a roof. This water can then be used to water a garden, wash a car, or a variety of other uses, say officials.

The cost to attend the workshop and make a rain barrel is $25. To register for the workshop, contact Tina Blum, Lexington Soil and Water Conservation District, at (803) 358-8679 ortina.blum@nacdnet.net