LSU wins marathon game against USC, 6-4 at SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. – LSU scored three runs in the top of the 12th inning to beat the Gamecocks, 6-4, in game 10 of the 2018 SEC Baseball Tournament Thursday afternoon at Hoover Met Stadium. The Gamecocks are eliminated from the tournament after playing in a 4:17 instant classic.

After a rain delay for the third straight day and an extra-inning contest before it, the Gamecocks and Tigers started two hours late, but it was worth the wait. LSU scored two runs in the top of the second as Zach Watson brought in Bryce Jordan on an infield single and Hal Hughes scored on a balk.

Carolina clawed for single runs in the fourth and sixth innings. In the fourth, Jonah Bride was hit by a pitch and went to third on Justin Row‘s double. Carolina loaded the bases as LT Tolbert was hit by a pitch. Hunter Taylor brought in the Gamecocks’ first run on a sacrifice fly to left. Then in the sixth, Row connected on his sixth home run of the year, a solo shot to left field.

LSU took a 3-2 lead in the eighth. Antoine Duplantis looked to be the third out at home plate after a fly ball to right, but video review overturned the call, giving Hunter Feduccia a sacrifice fly. Carolina tied the game in the bottom of the ninth. Tolbert tripled over Watson’s head in center. Jacob Olson then singled up the middle to score Tolbert.

Both teams traded zeroes in the 10th and 11th. LSU then scored three in the 12th. John Gilreath retired the first two Tigers, but Duplantis reached on an error and Austin Bain walked. That set up an RBI single by Daniel Cabrera to put the Tigers up 4-3. Todd Peterson added insurance with a two-run double to left. Madison Stokes singled in a run in the bottom of the 12th, but a strikeout ended the game.

Adam Hill started the game for the Gamecocks. He allowed four hits and two runs with two strikeouts and five walks in six innings of work. Gilreath took the loss, allowing three unearned runs in 2.1 innings. He allowed one hit and struck out a batter. Eddy Demurias had a pair of punchouts in his one inning of relief.

Row had two hits on the day for Carolina. For LSU, Peterson earned the win on the mound, pitching five innings of relief and allowing a pair of runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

South Carolina will turn its attention to the NCAA Tournament. The selection show will be on Monday afternoon (May 28) at noon on ESPN2. The regionals start next Friday (June 1) at 16 host sites.

