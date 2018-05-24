Missouri’s Athletic Director apologizes, Staley settles lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk has apologized to Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley for comments he made almost four months ago, claiming Staley promoted an abusive and racist atmosphere during the Tigers’ game at Colonial Life Arena this January.

The apology was provided on Thursday, the same day that Staley’s defamation lawsuit against Sterk was settled between both parties.

On January 28, USC defeated Mizzou 64-54 in a hard-fought, intense game that featured two Tigers player ejections, and an on-court scuffle between the teams. Two days later, Sterk went on a local radio sports show in Columbia, Mo., claiming that their athletes were spit on and called racial slurs by the Gamecocks’ fans.

One day later, Staley went on record to defend her program’s fan base calling the accusations “serious and false”.

According to a release from the University of Missouri, the settlement is for $50,000. Half of the funds will be delivered to Staley’s non-profit INNERSOLE, while the other half will be used to pay the Carolina coach’s attorneys.

“Following a very spirited and intense game I attended in late January between the nationally ranked Missouri and South Carolina women’s basketball teams, I made comments in a local radio interview that were construed to suggest that Coach Staley promoted the negative experiences of racial epithets and spitting,” Sterk said. “I do not believe Coach Staley would promote such conduct, and I sincerely apologize to her for those comments.”

“I accept his apology and I appreciate the contribution of $25,000 to INNERSOLE, a not for profit organization I co-founded that provides new sneakers to children who are homeless or in need,” Staley said. “I’m glad we can share in support of this worthy cause and I look forward to moving past this with a continued spirited but positive competition amongst our programs.” The settlement will be paid for by the University of Missouri because Sterk “made his comments in good faith while performing his duties as a University employee,” as per University policy. Gamecocks’ Athletic Director Ray Tanner met with both Sterk and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey shortly after the initial comments were made. Sterk was fined $25,000 by the conference three weeks after his initial comments were made. Staley’s lawsuit followed on February 23, claiming Sterk made “false, defamatory and reckless” statements. The conference also announced following the meeting between both A.D.’s that an investigation would be made into game management at South Carolina.