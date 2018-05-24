Orangeburg Escapee Update

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The nation-wide manhunt continues for Curtis Green who is one of three who escaped Orangeburg County Jail last Saturday. The other two escapees, Christopher Boltin and Tyshon Johnson are back behind bars.

Thursday, Orangeburg County Sheriff Ravenell said Curtis Green is being aggressively sought. Tuesday, Tyshon Johnson was captured in North Carolina, while the third man charged with escape, Christopher Boltin, was caught Sunday. Still, Orangeburg residents have a lot of questions as to how these men were able to plan an escape and execute it.

“It’s not good. That’s why we’re asking for a complete investigation of what happened, how it happened, and why it happened. aND I hope once we get that we can make some decisions, on whether heads will fly or people will stay,” Willie Owens said, an Orangeburg Council Member.

Officials say Johnson is not expected back in South Carolina anytime soon. While the sheriff’s office and US Marshals have started the extradition process, he may face charges in North Carolina and Virginia, which would delay his return. Ravenell said they think Johnson had help getting to Virginia, which is where they say he stole a car to get to North Carolina. Law enforcement is still unsure of where the riffle Johnson was found with came from.

US Marshals have reassigned agents from Columbia and Charleston to assist in the search for Green. The US Marshals are sure they will find him and that is when they hope he starts making smarter decisions.

“When this event occurs they will have an option of surrendering peacefully or based on their decision, it can end very badly,” Thomas Griffin said, with the US Marshals.

Ravenell said they are following up on every single lead they have been receiving from the community. They are continuing to ask the community to call in tips if they believe they have seen Green, who is charged with murder.

“Our goal is to have a safe, uneventful outcome with these two fugitives that we seek,” Griffin said.

“I know he’s not sleeping because we’re not sleeping,” Ravenell said.

Diquan Hillard was charged on Tuesday for aiding in the escape, he has since posted bond. Escapee Christopher Boltin and his father, Hoyte Boltin, are still in the Orangeburg Detention Center.