Richland Co. Recreation Commission Names New Executive Director

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The Richland County Recreation Commission has a new executive director.

Thursday the commission announced Lakita Watson will take over the top spot.

Watson comes to Richland County from Virginia where she spent 20 years as a parks and recreation professional.

The previous director, James Brown III was dismissed after he was indicted on charges of misconduct in office.