He chose the Wolfpack over The Citadel, UConn, Arkansas State, and Georgia Tech.

Alvarez was All-State, All-Region, Region MVP and Region Champion in the 100m, 200m and 400m in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons and holds the school record for the 100m, 200m, and 400m.

(WOLO) — White Knoll track and field senior Alan Alvarez Jr. signed with NC State Thursday morning at White Knoll High School.