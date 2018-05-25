Cast for Kids Reels in Smiles

Lexington, SC (WOLO) –Friday’s showers didn’t stop some Midlands kids from hitting the lake this morning for a little fishing.

The event was held at Dreher Island State Park on Lake Murray where Mount Horeb United Methodist Church’s special needs Ministry and the Lake Murray Seniors Bass Club hosted Cast for Kids.

Organizers say the event gives these kids a chance to relax for a day and have fun with their families.

The children who participated received a free rod and reel, a t-shirt, and memories that will last a lifetime.