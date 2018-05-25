Civilian shoots, kills suspect who opened fire at Oklahoma City restaurant

ABC NEWS – The suspect in the shooting that injured multiple people in an Oklahoma City restaurant died after he was shot by an armed civilian, police said.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said on Twitter that investigators were on the scene of the shooting at Louie’s Grill & Bar, near Lake Hefner Parkway.

Both the suspect and the civilian were armed with a handgun, police said.

The “bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him,” OKCPD wrote on Twitter.

DEVELOPING: Police investigating after multiple people injured in shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant. https://t.co/RMyNWY4Z7U pic.twitter.com/H0MaQUWyMs — ABC News (@ABC) May 25, 2018

The customer was outside when the suspect walked into the restaurant and opened fire around 6:30 p.m. local time, Oklahoma City Police Public Information Officer Bo Matthews said at a press conference.

Two female customers are among the injured, Matthews said.

Multiple people were injured in a shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant Thursday afternoon, police said. ABC News

Multiple people were injured in a shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant Thursday afternoon, police said. ABC News



The victims are expected to survive, according to ABC affiliate KOCO.

The conditions of the victims were not disclosed, but at least one was in surgery, Matthews said.

*UPDATE 1* There is no longer an active threat in the area of Britton/Hefner Pkwy. Officers will be investigating into the morning hrs. Continue to avoid area. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018

Police are looking to interview at least 100 witnesses, Matthews said. The suspect has not yet been identified.