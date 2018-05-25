DNR offers courtesy boat inspections Memorial Day Weekend

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during Memorial Day weekend, SCDNR law enforcement will be conducting courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings around the state.

SCDNR officers will perform thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration.

Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat. SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431. For a copy of South Carolina’s boating regulations, to find out about local boating safety courses or to obtain a free float plan form, contact the SCDNR Boating Safety Office at 1-800-277-4301 or visit the below link.

Courtesy boat inspection sites for May 26 – May 28:

May 26

York County: Ebenezer Landing- Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to noon

May 27

Anderson County: River Forks Boat Ramp- Lake Hartwell, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fairfield County: Wateree State Park- Lake Wateree, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pickens County: Twelve Mile- Lake Hartwell, 10 a.m. to noon

May 28

Charleston County: Wapoo Cut Landing- ICW South of Charleston Harbor, 10 a.m. to noon

Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing- Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to noon

Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam, 10 a.m. to noon