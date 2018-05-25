First Tropical Storm Forms

Alberto is the first Tropical Storm of 2018. It’s projected to move north over the next several days, with the center of the storm making landfall sometime on Monday along the Gulf Coast. On this track, the Midlands will see steady, and at times, heavy rain Monday through Wednesday. Rain totals will range from 2-4 inches by the time things wind down on Thursday. Please stay tuned for updates on the storm’s track. If the storm veers farther to the west, our rain totals would drop considerably.