Four men charged in deadly shooting

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged four men in connection with a deadly shooting that took place back in March. According to authorities, three of the suspects attempted to rob the victim before one of the men shot him. Witnesses told Deputies the suspects and victim exchanged shots causing a unnamed juvenile to suffer a gunshot wound.

Authorities say 21 year old Correy Brown and 17 year old Mathia Chambers have been taken into charged with murder and armed robbery. Both are currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. A third juvenile suspect is also charged with murder and armed robbery.

A fourth man, 22 year old Breondre Johnson is now being sought by authorities who say he is wanted for accessory to murder after the fact.

Deputies are asking anyone who recognizes Johnson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.