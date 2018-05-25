Gamecocks face Arizona State in first Super Regional in 11 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 9-seeded South Carolina travels to Tempe, Arizona, for a best-of-three game series against No. 8-seeded Arizona State starting Friday at 11:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The second game will be at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2 while the finale is set for Sunday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Tonight’s game will be USC’s first super in 11 years and just the second ever in program history with the winner going to the WCWS in OKC next week.

All three games of the series will be on the ESPN Family of Networks. The first and finale games will be on ESPNU while the second game (on Saturday) will be on ESPN2. Live stats will be on NCAA.com.