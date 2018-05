Memorial Day ceremony at Ft. Jackson

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The nation’s largest Army training base will take time to remember our fallen heroes Monday (5/28).

This Memorial Day, Fort Jackson will honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.

There will be a Memorial Day service starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Close to 100,000 South Carolinians have been killed in combat since 9/11.