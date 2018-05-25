Memorial Day Weekend Travel

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —If you’re planning to hit the road this holiday weekend you are not alone.

AAA estimates more people will hit the road this year than in the previous 12.

The travel organization says more than 40 million Americans will travel 50 or more miles from home.

That’s not keeping travelers from wanting to hit the road anyway. Some of the people we spoke with say they’re ready to get the weekend started.

Don’t forget to budget for extra gas money while you hit those highways this weekend.

AAA says gas prices are at their highest for Memorial Day in four years.