Sheriff taking threat to Sumter middle school ‘very seriously’ through threat deemed ‘not credible’

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – A threat was made to Hillcrest Middle School Friday morning around the same time of a shooting at a middle school in Indiana.

The Sumter County Sheriff said his office and school personnel are taking the threat seriously.

The threat was deemed “not credible,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.