Suspect Accused of Shooting at Deputies Arrested

Eutawville, S.C. (WOLO)– The US Marshals Service says they have arrested a suspect accused of shooting at deputies.

Investigators say 18 year old Derian James was arrested this afternoon in Eutawville.

James is accused of shooting at Orangeburg County deputies while they were trying to execute an arrest warrant at a home on Coleman street last week.