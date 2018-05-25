Suspect in custody after report of active shooter at Indiana middle school

ABC News/WOLO – Police are responding to Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana following reports of an active shooter, the Westfield Police Department said.

A suspect is in custody, said the Noblesville Fire Department.

Children were seen running to waiting school buses.

Noblesville West Middle School is located about 27 miles north of Indianapolis.

People stream out of Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after reports of a shooting, May 25, 2018. WRTV

Students are loaded onto school buses at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after reports of a shooting, May 25, 2018. WRTV

Students stream out of Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after reports of a shooting, May 25, 2018. WRTV









Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

ABC News’ Briana Montalvo contributed to this report.