Valagro Bringing New Jobs to Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- A fertilizer company is helping the Midlands job market grow.

Valagro announced it’s launching its new production operations in Orangeburg County, creating 47 new jobs.

Officials say the facility comes with a 14 million dollar investment in the local economy.

The company specializes in the production and marketing of specialty nutrients for use in agricultural production and other industrial applications.