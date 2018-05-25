VIDEO: Mark Kingston’s postgame comments after USC’ 6-4 loss to LSU May 25, 2018 12:33 AM EDT Mike Gillespie, Click the video to watch Mark Kingston’s postgame comments after Carolina’s 6-4 loss to LSU in the SEC Tournament Thursday. VIDEO COURTESY: SEC Media ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated LSU wins marathon game against USC, 6-4 at SEC Tou... Missouri’s Athletic Director apologizes, Sta... Gamecocks going to Stillwater for SEC/Big 12 Chall... USC’s Olarra tabbed WGCA second team All-Ame...