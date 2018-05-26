Fireflies take opener against Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Matt Winaker’s RBI double and Raphael Gladu’s two-RBI single in the third inning ended up being the only runs the Fireflies scored in their series opener against Greenville, and the only runs they’d need on their way to a 3-1 victory Friday night.

One of Carolina head coach Mark Kingston’s former players at South Florida, starter Joe Cavallaro picked up his sixth win on the season. The right hander struck out seven over six innings, allowing just two hits and one run.

Game two of the four game set starts at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday.