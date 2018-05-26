Five-Star Pickens commits to Gamecocks

ANDERSON, S.C. (WOLO) – T.L. Hanna defensive end Zacch Pickens, the top ranked in-state prospect for the Class of 2019, verbally committed to South Carolina following the Yellow Jackets spring game exhibition Friday.

Pickens is the first five-star recruit set to play for Will Muschamp in the head coach’s now three-year tenure in Columbia.

The rising senior is the No. 25 ranked prospect in the ESPN 300, the fifth-highest slotted player at his position.

USC now has 12 players committed from the Class of 2019; Pickens joins four-star Rodricus Fitten and three-star Devontae Davis as fellow defensive line verbals.

Zacch chose Carolina over programs like Clemson, Georgia, and Alabama. Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables, along with lineman like Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell were in attendance at T.L. Hanna’s spring game.

#Clemson D-Linemen also here at the #TLHanna spring football game … Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell among them. pic.twitter.com/88dIpjwwBi — Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) May 25, 2018

Video courtesy of WHNS.