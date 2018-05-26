Orangeburg Teen Accused of Shooting at Deputies Arrested

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)-Deputies say they arrested an 18-year-old who was wanted for shooting at law enforcement last week.

Derian James was arrested around 2 p.m. Friday after authorities say they developed information that led to a possible location where James may be hiding. A task force found James at a residence in the Eutawville area.

“This was a great, great effort by Marshals, deputies, and SLED agents,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “I know for a fact this community will sleep safer tonight because of this apprehension.”

On May 6, a task force consisting of US Marshals and OCSO deputies was attempting a warrant service at a residence in Orangeburg when they were fired upon by who investigators learned was James.

Another individual, who has yet to be identified, was taken into custody in connection with James’s case. Details on that individual will be provided when they are made available.

Ravenell said more arrests can be expected in connection with James’s case.