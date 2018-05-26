Pedestrian killed in Orangeburg County hit-and-run crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning in Orangeburg County, officials said.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. on Ellis Avenue near Redmond Street.

Troopers say the driver of a possible 2008-2014 Dodge Challenger was traveling West on Ellis Avenue when they struck the pedestrian and left the scene.

This hit and run is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.