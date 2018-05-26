Pedestrian killed in Orangeburg County hit-and-run crash

Alexis Frazier,

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning in Orangeburg County, officials said.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. on Ellis Avenue near Redmond Street.

Troopers say the driver of a possible 2008-2014 Dodge Challenger was traveling West on Ellis Avenue when they struck the pedestrian and left the scene.

This hit and run is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Share

Related

Orangeburg Teen Accused of Shooting at Deputies Ar...
‘Bike to a Ball Game’ from the State H...
Pools and Splash Pads Open in City of Columbia
Cast for Kids Reels in Smiles

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android