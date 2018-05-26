Pools and Splash Pads Open in City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready to make a splash?
  The City of Columbia has announced the Maxcy Gregg Pool located at 1655 Park Circle and Greenview Park Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on opening day, Saturday May 26.
The pools will also be open from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

Both pools will be open for recreational swimming on Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The recreational swim season will remain open until Labor Day, say officials.

Splash pads/spray pools operate at different times than the pools but will be available for use starting Saturday, May 26.

For more information , visit the City of Columbia Recreation website.

