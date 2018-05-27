Coastal to Host NCAA Conway Regional

CONWAY – After winning both the Sun Belt regular-season and tournament championships, the Coastal Carolina baseball program will host the 2018 NCAA Conway Regional on campus at Springs Brooks Stadium, it was announced Sunday night jointly by the NCAA and ESPN.

The Chanticleers (42-17) will be a national seed and the rest of the NCAA Conway Regional field will be announced at Noon on Monday (May 28) on ESPNU. Coastal’s baseball team will host a watch party on Monday at Handley’s Pub in Carolina Forest.

The NCAA Conway Regional will be June 1-3 (an “if necessary” game is scheduled for June 4) at Springs Brooks Stadium. Members of the ticket office will be at Handley’s Monday but the ticket office will be closed Monday. The only way to purchase tickets Monday (May 28) is online HERE. The ticket office will open again Tuesday at 8:30 am at Arcadia Hall.

TICKET PRICES ALL SESSIONS INDIVIDUAL SESSION

Home Plate Box Seats $75 $15

Teal Seats (Padded) $60 $12

Left Field Box Seats $60 $12

Reserved Teal Seats $50 $10

Standing Room NOT AVAILABLE $10

Parking can also be purchased for the lot surrounding Springs Brooks Stadium for $45 for All Sessions or $15 per game.

For more information, visit: www.goccusports.com/tickets or call the ticket office at 843-347-8499 locally or toll free at 1-877-424-2687.

This will be the fourth time Coastal Carolina has hosted a Regional (2007, 2008 and 2010) and the second time Coastal has hosted on campus (2008). Overall, Coastal will be playing in its 16th NCAA Regional. Coastal has been a #1 seed four previous occasions (2005 in Tempe, Ariz., 2007 in Myrtle Beach, 2008, Conway and 2010 in Myrtle Beach.)

Coastal Carolina Athletics contributed to this article.