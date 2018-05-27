Drive blank Fireflies Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC – Both starting pitchers, David Peterson and Denyi Reyes, put on a show on Sunday evening at Spirit Communications Park. It was Reyes and the Greenville Drive who slipped past Columbia, 3-0. The Fireflies can win the series, though, with a victory over Greenville on Memorial Day.

Reyes (W, 4-3) used just 92 pitches to post the nine-inning complete game shutout – the first in the South Atlantic League this season. Ali Sanchez collected two of those three hits, one of which a double in the seventh frame. That was the only occasion Columbia (26-22) had a runner in scoring position all night.

Peterson (L, 1-3) was sharp as well over the course of his 6.2 innings worked. The Mets 2017 first round draft choice surrendered just two scores in the second inning. Kervin Suarez and Ricardo Cubillan smoked the two run-scoring base hits. Peterson would go on to strike out seven batters on Sunday. The lefty has fanned seven or more in three of his last seven outings.

Greenville (12-36) added one more run in the final inning. The same duo tormented the home team: Suarez doubled and scored on Cubillan’s base hit.

Not to be overlooked, Raphael Gladu singled on Sunday, increasing his franchise-record hit streak to 13 straight games. The Canadian is batting .356 during the stretch.

The Fireflies and Drive conclude their series on Memorial Day at 12:05 ET. The first 1,000 fans to enter the park will receive a military hero card set presented by AllSouth Federal Credit Union.

You can watch the action of the game on MiLB.TV or listen in on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 11:45 a.m.

Fireflies Media Relations contributed to this article.