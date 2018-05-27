Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized

Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to the hospital Sunday afternoon for low blood pressure and fatigue, his spokesman Jim McGrath said.

“He will likely remain there for a few days for observation,” McGrath said. “The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort.”

Bush, 93, who served as the 41st president of the United States from 1989 to 1993, was taken to Southern Maine Health Care, a hospital in Biddeford, Maine.

His wife, first lady Barbara Bush, died last month. They were married for 73 years.

Just one day after his wife’s funeral, Bush was admitted to a hospital in Houston for a blood infection. After his release he made his annual trek up to Kennebunkport, Maine, where his family has had a summer home on the water for decades.

On Saturday, Bush celebrated Memorial Day by enjoying breakfast with Gen. Brent Scowcroft, his former national security advisor, and veterans at the American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport.