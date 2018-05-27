Gamecocks to Hold Watch Party for Monday’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team will hold a watch party for the NCAA Tournament selection show this Monday (May 28) at J’s Corner, which is located on 1015 Rosewood Drive, across the street from the Fairgrounds.

Doors at J’s Corner will open at 11 a.m. on Monday with the one-hour selection show beginning at noon on ESPN2. Fans are invited to watch the selection show with the Gamecocks, who will find out their opponent and destination for the start of the NCAA Tournament next Friday (June 1).

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this post.