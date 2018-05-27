Holbrook agrees to new deal to stay with Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Former Gamecocks head baseball coach Chad Holbrook has reportedly agreed to a new deal to stay on with the College of Charleston for the next five years through 2023.

The contract extension was first reported by the Charleston Post and Courier. The story was shared by the official College of Charleston Twitter account Saturday.

On Friday, D1Baseball.com reported that Holbrook was a candidate for the vacant Kansas State opening.

The Cougars went 36-19 in the first year under the former Gamecocks leader, who resigned from USC last June after the program missed the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years. Charleston was eliminated in the CAA Tournament after Thursday losses to Elon and Delaware in their double elimination tournament.

Holbrook’s highlights in his first campaign in the lowcountry included a 4-0 record against SEC teams, consisting of a series sweep of nationally ranked Georgia and a 9-0 win against the Gamecocks this month.