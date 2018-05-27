All Richland Library Locations Closed for Memorial Day

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you need to grab a book at the local library, keep these dates in mind.

 According to staff, all Richland Library locations will close Sunday, May 27 and Monday, May 28 for Memorial Day.

The library says residents will still be able to access the library’s resources and information online. If you would like to renew materials or download items, visit richlandlibrary.com.

Richland Library locations will reopen at 9 a.m.Tuesday, May 29.

Share

Related

Richland Library Wheatley to Host Grand Opening
Richland Library Hosts Teen Advisory Board
Richland Library’s Kids in Print Launches
Good Morning Curtis- Live at the Cafe at Richland ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android