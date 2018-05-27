SCEMD releases guide for Hurricane Preparedness Week

Columbia, S.C. — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) releases the 2018 South Carolina Hurricane Guide to kick off Hurricane Preparedness Week.

The Hurricane Guide contains important safety and evacuation tips to know in the event of a major hurricane. The 2018 guide contains updated information specific to the upcoming hurricane season, including new evacuation zones in Dorchester County.

Today is the beginning of #HurricaneAwarenessWeek. SCEMD wants you to #knowyourzone. SC residents and visitors can learn about evacuation zones and their vulnerability to storm surge on the coast with our Know Your Zone interactive map on our website at https://t.co/J3bs5wRCmq. pic.twitter.com/IKqgAUf2pw — SCEMD (@SCEMD) May 27, 2018

Governor Henry McMaster declared May 27th through June 2nd as Hurricane Preparedness Week to encourage citizens to take the time to prepare for a potential hurricane.

The SCEMD and the National Weather Service are advising residents to review family emergency plans and organize a disaster supply kits.

Here are all the ways you can get the 2018 South Carolina Hurricane Guide. pic.twitter.com/8gcRU4czIk — SCEMD (@SCEMD) May 27, 2018

You can find more information on evacuation zones and where to get the The 2018 South Carolina Hurricane Guide by going to the SCEMD’s website.