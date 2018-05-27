Tigers To Host NCAA Regional

Sunday night by the NCAA. The regional begins Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Regional participants and game times will be announced Monday at noon on ESPNU. CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers (45-14) were one of 16 programs selected to host an NCAA regional for the 72nd-annual Division I Baseball Championship, announcednight by the NCAA. The regional beginsat Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Regional participants and game times will be announcedaton ESPNU.

Clemson was one of four ACC schools chosen to host a regional, joining Florida State, North Carolina and NC State. Other host schools are Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oregon State, Stanford, Stetson, Texas​ and Texas Tech.

It is the 16th time since 1980 that Clemson hosts a regional and third year in a row. The Tigers will make their 10th NCAA Tournament appearance in a row, 31st in the last 32 years and 43rd overall.

CLEMSON REGIONAL TICKET INFORMATION

Fans can visit the Clemson athletic ticket office online at ClemsonTigers.com to purchase tickets. All-session tickets are now available to purchase for IPTAY members. On Wednesday at 8 a.m. , all-session and single-session tickets will be available for all fans.

CLEMSON REGIONAL TICKET PRICES

• All-session ticket – $60 (Games 1-6 and a potential Game 7)

• Single-session adult ticket – $15

• Single-session youth (age 17 & under) ticket – $10

• Single-session general admission ticket – $10 (only available if all reserved seats sell out)

