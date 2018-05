Wilson throws out first pitch at Las Vegas Minor League game

LAS VEGAS (WOLO) – Former Gamecocks star and Las Vegas Aces rookie A’ja Wilson threw out the first pitch at the Las Vegas 51s game Saturday night.

The 51s are the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, sharing the same city as Wilson’s new WNBA team, who moved west from San Antonio this offseason.

you’re very welcome! 👽⚾️✌️ so… when are we shooting hoops together? ♠️🏀 pic.twitter.com/DgbCFx7Uf8 — las vegas 51s (@LasVegas51s) May 27, 2018

A’ja had three words to say after her toss before Vegas lost 11-5 to the Tacoma Rainers.