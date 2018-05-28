Clemson controlling what they can after National Seed snub

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Despite winning more games than any other power five program in the regular season, earning the Atlantic Division Title, and reaching the semifinals of the ACC Tournament, Clemson was left on the outside looking in at the Super Regional hosts for the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers ended up being seeded No. 10 in the tourney, hosting a regional for the third-straight season, welcoming back Vanderbilt, and St. John’s from last year’s field. The Commodores pulled off an upset victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beating CU twice to advance past them into the second weekend on the road to Omaha.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee isn’t letting his team focus on their seeding, but their opposition, to make sure the Tigers take advantage of starting their path attempting to reach the College World Series in the upstate.

WHNS contributed video for this story.