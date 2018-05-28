Fallen soldiers remembered at Memorial Day Ceremony

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Today dozens of people gathered at the Vietnam Memorial Park in observance of the countless South Carolina men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.

One woman, Diane Rawl, lost her son Lt. Ryan Rawl 6 years ago in Afghanistan due to a suicide bomber.

Rawl said, “Every day is Memorial Day for the families.”

Rawl remembered her son saying, “He loved life, he was a good daddy and a family man. That’s the way he’d want us to be, so we try to remember that.”

State leaders like Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Lindsey Graham came out to support Rawls and other families who have lost someone in combat.

Graham said, “The best way to honor those who died for our freedom is to really celebrate our freedom and use it wisely.”