Gamecocks Headed to Greenville Regional

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina baseball team’s road to Omaha begins in Greenville,NC.

The Gamecocks will be the 2 seed in the regional hosted by East Carolina University.

South Carolina will take on 3 seed Ohio State Friday at 2pm.

UNC Wilmington is the 4 seed in the regional and will start play against ECU.

The winner of the Greenville winner will face the winner of the Fayetteville, AR regional.