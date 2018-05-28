Kingston proud of Gamecocks’ fight to make NCAA Tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In the middle of April, the Gamecocks were just 20-17 on their season. Two weekends into their conference schedule, they were 1-5 against the SEC.

At the end of May, Carolina’s 32-24, 17-13 against the SEC, and officially in the NCAA Tournament after learning on Selection Monday they were the second seed in No. 12 East Carolina’s Greenville Regional.

As Mark Kingston enters the tourney in his first season with USC, the garnet and black’s head coach is excited about the way his team has approached and attacked their season, and the chance to compete on the road to Omaha.