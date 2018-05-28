Kingston proud of Gamecocks’ fight to make NCAA Tournament

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In the middle of April, the Gamecocks were just 20-17 on their season. Two weekends into their conference schedule, they were 1-5 against the SEC.

At the end of May, Carolina’s 32-24, 17-13 against the SEC, and officially in the NCAA Tournament after learning on Selection Monday they were the second seed in No. 12 East Carolina’s Greenville Regional.

As Mark Kingston enters the tourney in his first season with USC, the garnet and black’s head coach is excited about the way his team has approached and attacked their season, and the chance to compete on the road to Omaha.

Share

Related

WATCH: JBJ makes tremendous catch on Memorial Day
Wilson scores early career-high 27, Aces still win...
Gamecocks to Hold Watch Party for Monday’s N...
Wilson throws out first pitch at Las Vegas Minor L...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android