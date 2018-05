Memorial Day Forecast

As the Midlands feel the impact of Alberto, we can expect a day of clouds, rain, and isolated thunder showers. Temps will again reach the mid 80’s. Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the area until 8:00 PM today.

