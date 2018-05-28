SC EMD 2018 SC Hurricane Guide

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hurricane season starts June 1, and state officials want you to be prepared.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is releasing a guide to keep you and your family safe.

It details what residents should do before, during and after the landfall of a major hurricane.

Beginning June 1, the Hurricane Guide will be available at all South Carolina Welcome Centers, at any Walgreens store statewide and at SCDMV offices in Bamberg, Beaufort, Bluffton, Charleston, Conway, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Kingstree, Ladson, Lake City, Little River, Mullins, Moncks Corner, Mount Pleasant, Myrtle Beach, North Charleston, Saint George and Varnville.

The Guide will be available for download at scemd.org, SCEMD’s website.