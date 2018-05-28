SC News Anchor and Photojournalist Killed, Tree falls on SUV

AP,

TRYON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state trooper says a tree fell across a highway, crushing a vehicle from a South Carolina television station and killing a TV anchor and photojournalist.

Master Trooper Murico Stephens says the tree struck the WYFF-TV vehicle around 2:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 176 near Tryon. The area received heavy rain from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto.

WYFF-TV says anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer were heading to a story when they were killed.

Anchor Carol Goldsmith said on air that McCormick and Smeltzer were “beloved members of our team — our family.”

The tree fell in Polk County not far from where a landslide killed a woman in her home on May 19 after heavy rains.

 

