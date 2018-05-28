Starbucks around the country closing for anti-bias training

(WOLO)- More than 8,000 Starbucks will close Tuesday for anti-bias training, officials say.

The coffee chain is taking steps to fix their tarnished diversity friendly image after the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks last month.

According to investigators, in that incident, the men were taken away in handcuffs for allegedly refusing to leave when asked by staffers.

The two men were handcuffed and taken away in a video that went viral.

The chief executive officer of the coffee company said the “reprehensible outcome” should have never happened.