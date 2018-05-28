After Sun Belt sweep, Coastal wants more in NCAA Tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WOLO) – After winning both the Sun Belt regular season and conference tournament titles, Coastal Carolina was rewarded with the right to start their road back to Omaha at home.

The Chanticleers found out they were the No. 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Selection Monday, returning to the field of 64 for the first time since winning the 2016 National Championship.

Following success in just their second year in their conference, CCU is now chasing after more as they host Connecticut, Washington, and LIU Brooklyn this weekend in Conway.