WATCH: JBJ makes tremendous catch on Memorial Day

BOSTON (WOLO) – Former Gamecocks star Jackie Bradley Jr. is no stranger to making jaw-dropping highlight plays with his glove, patrolling the outfield. He added another to his career highlight reel Monday during the Red Sox’s Memorial Day game against Toronto.

With Boston leading 7-2 in the top of the sixth, JBJ ran down a long fly ball off the bat of Kendreys Morales to the triangle in Fenway Park’s outfield. Doing his best Alshon Jeffery impersonation, Bradley reached out for the ball with his back to home plate, jumping and catching the deep shot with his glove extended high in the air.

See the play by clicking on the tweet below: