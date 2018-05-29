3 more charged in Midlands student death

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — Richland County deputies say three more suspects are in custody in connection with the death of a Midlands student.

Investigators say 40 year old Winyah Gaither is charged with murder in the death of Amon Rice.

25 year old Shykeria Davenport, and 18 year old Kerria Davenport are both charged with accessory. A fourth suspect, Shytori Davenport was charged with murder two weeks ago.

Rice, a 17 year old student athlete was shot and killed during the incident in Hopkins earlier this month.