Chiefs sign former Clemson linebacker

KANSAS CITY, MO (WOLO) — The Kansas City Chiefs signed former Clemson linebacker Dorian O’Daniel, the team announced Tuesday night.

We have signed Draft Selection Dorian O’Daniel. ✍ #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/fiNh6rDv37 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 29, 2018

“Dorian O’Daniel is a guy that can be a chess piece for us,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said after this year’s NFL Draft. “We play in so much dime and sub‐packages. This guy will be on the field and be able to cover tight ends, do a lot of different things in regards to matching in our sub‐personnel and then we had him graded as the highest rated special teams player. So a guy like that at pick 100 is extremely valuable to us.”

O’Daniel had 28.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 29 starts with the Tigers.

He also ended his career tied for first in career special teams tackles at Clemson.