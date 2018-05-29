City to Offer Cat Adoption Special as part of June Adoption Month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Are you looking to adopt a furry friend? The City has announced June as National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month.

Columbia Animal Services is offering a special adoption fee of just $10 for all cats over one year of age or older during the month of June. All cats have already been spayed/neutered, micro-chipped, FELV/FIV tested and are current on their vaccines, acccording to city officials.

For more information, visit www.columbiasc.net/animal-services or call (803)-776-PETS (7387).